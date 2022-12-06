Ice Cube Wants To Regain Full Control Of ‘Friday’ Film Franchise Because DUH

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ice Cube wants his baby back. He is making it known that he needs to regain control of his Friday film franchise.

As spotted in People Magazine, the former N.W.A. member recently sat down with “Iron” Mike Tyson for the newest installment of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast.

The Don Mega discussed a variety of topics surrounding his career and entrepreneurial efforts but eventually, the former heavyweight champ inquired about the status of the iconic comedic movie.

“I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing” Cube said.

When asked for more details the “You Can Do It” rapper made it clear what needs to happen.

“We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we can get it back. So we’ll either wait for that time, or we’ll keep trying to convince them that they need to let us control the movie,” he added. “It’s my movie, but they have distribution control.”

Tyson posed whether Cube would buy the rights and the answer was resounding.

“I ain’t putting sh-t up for it. F-ck no. They need to give it to me, and they’re gonna make money” Cube responded. “I’m not [going] to pay for my own stuff, that’s stupid. They need to do the right thing, get it to us, let us turn it into more money and make the fans happy, and people will have a good time with the series. We can do a lot with it.”

Cube says he has two screenplays ready to go.

You can watch his interview with Mike Tyson below.

