Ice Cube Confirms Losing $9M Payday For Not Taking COVID-19 Vaccine

Ice Cube made headlines last year after reportedly turning down a $9 million payday for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine to work on a film alongside Jack Black. The legendary rapper, actor, and business owner confirmed the news in a recent media appearance.

Ice Cube was slated to appear in a Sony Picture film titled Oh Hell No with the aforementioned Jack Black. At the time of filming, COVID-19 vaccines were a requirement made for staff and actors to work on the set but

Ice Cube and the rest of his Mount Westmore (E-40 and Too Short sans Snoop Dogg) cohorts sat down with Willie The Kid and Wallo from the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and the hosts asked him about the controversial moment.

“I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherf*cking jab,” Cube said regarding not working on the movie. “I turned down $9 million. I didn’t want to get the jab. F*ck that jab. And f*ck y’all for trying to make me get it. So, you know, I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now.”

After Gillie expressed some mild shock at Ice Cube turning it down, the rapper added, “I didn’t turn it down. Those motherf*ckers didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just don’t give it to me.”

To watch the full episode, check it out below. Keep scrolling to see reactions from Twitter.

