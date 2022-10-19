No Sir, Not Me: Ice Cube Denies Putting Antisemitic Battery In Ye’s Back

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ice Cube wants none of what Ye fka Kanye West is peddling. The legendary rapper and actor took to social media to refute claims by Ye that he was the inspiration for his recent wave of antisemitic commentary.

During his most recent and now infamous appearance on Drink Champs, Ye told host N.O.R.E. that it was Ice Cube who sparked his hateful musings by inspiring his “antisemitic vibe.” However, on Tuesday (Oct. 19(, Cube took to Twitter to relay that MAGA Ye needs to pump his brakes.

“I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs bullshit,” tweeted Cube. “I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him. I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been.”

Was that “Drunk Champs” pun intended? Cube is still crafty.

It’s worth noting that Cube been accused of antisemitism in the past, particularly because of some flagrant tweets he dropped back in 2020. But while Cube wants no parts of the “antisemite” label, Ye is still tripling down on his sentiments, going as far as saying he doesn’t believe in the term.

Good luck with that.