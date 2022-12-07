Aaron Judge Secures $360M Bag For 9-Year Deal With The Yankees

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Aaron Judge has knocked one out of the park during his off season. The slugger has reportedly re-signed with the Yankees for $360 million.

As per ESPN, the outfielder has apparently re-signed with the New York Yankees. The Sacramento native was in high demand during his free agency stint and with good reason. The left hander had a record breaking 2022. On July 30, Judge became the second-fastest player in history to hit his 200th career home run (behind Ryan Howard), launching a two-run shot off of Jon Heasley of the Kansas City Royals. On Aug. 29, during a game against the Los Angeles Angels, he hit a 434-foot home run off reliever Ryan Tepera. He became only the tenth player in Major League Baseball history (and third player in Yankees franchise history) to record multiple 50 home run seasons.

On Sept. 7, Judge hit his 55th home run during the first game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins off rookie starting pitcher Louie Varland. He became the fourth player in MLB history to hit 55 plus home runs and steal 15 plus bases in a single season, joining Babe Ruth (1921), Sammy Sosa (1998), and Ken Griffey Jr. (1997–98) on the all-time list.

Ninety-five years after Babe Ruth hit 60 home runs in a season, Judge became the third MLB player in American League (AL) history to hit 60 home runs in one season. His blast to left field was off Wil Crowe of the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 20. He also became the fastest Yankee to accomplish this feat, doing so in 147 games. On Sept. 28, Judge hit his 61st home run off Tim Mayza of the Toronto Blue Jays, tying Roger Maris for the most home runs in a single season in American League history.

Leading up to his free agency period, General Manager Brian Cashman made it clear the Bronx Bombers wanted him back. “We’d love to have our player back,” he said. “We would love to continue to call him our player every step of the way as he follows what looks like — as long as nothing happens — a career path that will lead him to Cooperstown. I would like him to be in pinstripes every step of the way.”

Judge nor the Yankees officials have yet to confirm or deny the contract.

Photo: Getty