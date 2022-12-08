A$AP Rocky Discusses New Music, Fatherhood And More In New Interview

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It has been a defining year for A$AP Rocky. He discusses new music, fatherhood and more in a new interview.

The Harlem, New York talent has recently come up for air in an exclusive interview with Complex. Recently Pretty Flacko released a new single “Sh**tin’ Me.” This track is the first song from EA’s Need for Speed: Unbound video game. The visual is a play on his viral meme where he was seen fearing for his life while crowd surfing at Rolling Loud New York. But to hear A$AP Rocky tell it, the track has been tucked away for a while.

“I made “Sh**tin’ Me” a long time ago, years ago. Probably around like 2019. It was a little demo. My last album that I recorded was in 2018, so it was a loosie for a while” A$AP revealed. “And in 2020, we got the opportunity to work with EA for Need for Speed. So we figured that would be a real cool loosie to give to them as a lead single. I think it complements the game really well.”

A$AP also went on to detail how the single came to be. “The recording process was insane. ‘Shittin’ Me’ was with producer Kelvin Krash, and we were in my New York City apartment at the time. We were just vibing out. We made this wacky, quirky song, and ‘Shittin’ Me’ with unorthodox industrial drums and the beat just sounds very unfamiliar.”

He also confirmed that he has a new album on the way. “Yes. We’re [still] wrapping the album now. Like I told everybody last time, the Rolling Loud performance was my last performance until the album was wrapped” he said. And now it’s about time that we start dropping songs and getting prepared for the rollout. There’s a lot in store, and I’m excited about everything. Without giving out too many surprises, it’s some cool shit in store. And it’s not a situation where they are going to have to wait long. It’s like ASAP, no pun intended.”

Additionally, Rocky speaks on fatherhood. “It helps you prioritize, honestly. I love it. Everything is just based around my newfound love for being a dad and a family man. It’s lit right now. I can’t even describe it. Yo, you see this smile! I’m all smiles right now, man.”

You can view the video for “Sh**tin’ Me” below.

Photo: EA