Angela Yee Says Gunna Ain’t No Snitch

Gunna is no snitch. That’s according to former Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee.

On Thursday (Dec. 15), Atlanta rapper Gunna, born Sergio Kitchens, plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Act, which allowed him to essentially become a free man while Young Thug continues to battle the RICO case against him. Of course, this led to wild speculation and hot takes on the Internes that Gunna was dropping dime on the entire Young Stoner Life (YSL) team, which the Feds says is actually a gang under the guise of a record label.

Knowing he’s been able to walk (he got time served and will be doing community service) would raise eyebrows, he quickly issued a statement that read: “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

Yeah, this wasn’t enough to get the “He’s a snitch delegation” off his back.

TMZ caught up with Angela Yee in NYC and she said people shouldn’t be quick to put the snitch tag on Gunna.

“[I feel] like the charges against Gunna weren’t as serious as they were against Thug,” said Yee. “So, a lot of people didn’t even understand why Gunna was in jail in the first place. I thought he was going to get home a whole lot earlier than he did. I know it’s a relief for him to be home. I would never put that snitch title on somebody.”

Despite his claims, part of the condition of his plea is testifying, although he would be able to plea the Fifth Amendment. Gunna was originally charged with crimes including receiving stolen property and drug possession with intent to distribute. As for Young Thug, he was hit with a myriad of charges that include receiving stolen property and drug possession with intent to distribute, and those came after his initial arrest in May.