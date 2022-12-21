Dave Chappelle & Black Star Launch 2nd Season of ‘The Midnight Miracle’ Podcast

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The second season of the acclaimed podcast hosted by Dave Chappelle, Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli has launched with its first episode.

Fans of The Midnight Miracle podcast which is hosted by Chappelle, Bey, and Kweli on the Luminary platform, dropped the first episode of their second season Monday (Dec. 19). The episode, entitled “A Magnificent Day for an Exorcism,” follows the same format as the first season where listeners are greeted with an audio collage of hosts and guests.

The trailer for the launch features Bey conducting a prayer, which serves as the backdrop for a montage of video and images featuring the trio over the past year. Those featured in the first episode of the new season include cinematographer Arthur Jafa, Bill Murray, Q-Tip, Monie Love, Pharaohe Monch and Jon Stewart. In addition to being available on Luminary, the new season will also be available to listeners who are subscribed to Apple Podcasts.

The Midnight Miracle is a true audio masterpiece led by Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli, and Yasiin Bey. They represent some of the most thoughtful voices of our generation and together deliver a forum that addresses the world as it’s happening today, with nuance and grace,” said Rishi Malhotra, CEO of Luminary.

The release of the episode was anticipated by many after the release of a trailer last month, which preceded the comedian hosting SNL with Black Star as the featured musical guest. Chappelle had also teased the possibility of the new season launching while headlining a show with Chris Rock out in Los Angeles.

At that same show – which marked the first in the city for Chappelle since he was attacked by a fan onstage – Kweli and Bey came out to perform for the crowd. The attacker, Isaiah Lee, pleaded no contest to charges of battery and entering a restricted area during a live event last week in a courtroom and received a sentence of 270 days in jail.

Check out the trailer for the new episode below.