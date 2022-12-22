Mary J. Blige To Host New Talk Show ‘The Wine Down’ On BET

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige is taking the airwaves by storm as she’s poised to have her own talk show on BET next year thanks to a recent partnership deal.

According to reports, the star R&B singer has signed a deal with BET to produce scripted and unscripted content through her company, Blue Butterfly Productions. The first project from this deal coming into fruition is a new talk show called The Wine Down. The synopsis of the unscripted talk show has Blige as the host connecting with various guests from the worlds of entertainment, politics, sports and social media over a good bottle of wine.

“Throughout her legendary career, Mary has blazed trails to become a global superstar. With Blue Butterfly, Mary develops awe-inspiring stories of the Black experience while uniquely using music to set the foundation. Mary has been a vital part of the BET family and we are eager to see our partnership flourish through this partnership,” said Connie Orlando, BET’s executive vice president of specials, music planning, and strategy in a statement.

As part of the deal, BET will have first looks at unscripted projects through Blue Butterfly and second looks at scripted works. The Wine Down will have actress Taraji P. Henson and Yung Miami of the City Girls among its initial guests, with more to be announced at a later date. “BET has been one of my biggest supporters throughout my career,” said Blige in a statement. “Being able to now create together, for them to be so supportive of my vision for the type of content I will create, is something I am grateful and excited for. We already have multiple projects in the works and there is much more to come.”

Mary J. Blige has been steady at work on the small screen, thanks to her role as Cha-Cha in Netflix’s hit series The Umbrella Academy and her current role as the street-hardened matriarch Monet Tejada on the Starz series Power Book II: Ghost. A date for the premiere of The Wine Down hasn’t been announced.