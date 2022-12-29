7 Of Coolio’s Children To Inherit His Estate After Rapper Passes Away Without A Will

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Back in September, the Hip-Hop world lost renowned “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper Coolio, who died at age 59 of causes still yet to be determined while visiting a friend in Los Angeles. Now, the late West Coast rapper’s assets are set to be divided between seven of his reported 10 children.

According to Mirror, Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., didn’t leave a will before he passed away, which left it up to his manager, Jarez Posey, to start legal proceedings to assess his estate, which is most likely to be inherited by his seven adult children who are listed as his next of kin. It’s a situation similar to that of actor Chadwick Boseman, who also died without leaving a will. (His estate ended up being divided between his widow and his parents.

According to Page Six, Posey’s petition estimated the value of Coolio’s estate to be more than $300,000. The petition states that Coolio’s exact wealth hasn’t been determined yet, but the $300K figure includes “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies and royalties.”

Mirror noted that while there still has been no official cause of death reported, “it is suspected his struggle with asthma could have contributed to his passing after he was found dead on a hotel floor.” Either way, he is missed and his contributions to Hip-Hop will forever be celebrated.

Rest well, Coolio. Our hearts go out to his family.