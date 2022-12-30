Ice-T Reacts To Backlash Of Daughter’s Playful Twerk Video

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T does not play when it comes to his 7-year-old daughter, Chanel. The rapper turned actor’s wife, Coco shared a video of Chanel dancing in Christmas pajamas alongside family with the caption, “She loves to joke.”

She added, “Gotta love family time,” the model, 43, wrote. “Chanel runs out in the middle to bust a move to make us laugh.”

However, Instagram users quickly criticized the footage with negative comments including, “Not a good look at all 😮,” one follower wrote, while another added, “SMH just whyyyy , this is not okay!,” according to Page Six.

However, Ice-T responded with an Instagram post of his own. He shared a photo that read, “Everybody is going to hate you anyway…so you might as well give them a reason.” He added a caption, “My advice is you go into 2023 with THIS attitude if you want to WIN.”

The couple, who has been married since 2002, have frequently defended their parenting choices. In an appearance on The Tamron Hall show in November, Coco told the talk show host, “I’m underneath a microscope all the time, and you don’t hear what good you do,” she explained. “You don’t hear the goodness, you just hear a lot of bad.”

She added that she has “put everything aside” for her daughter, adding, “I] want a little respect from people.”

In a video appearance on the show, Ice-T defended CoCo adding, “best mother Chanel that anyone could possibly imagine.”

Also in November, with appearances on 24 seasons off Law & Order: SVU—Ice T became the longest running actor in television history.