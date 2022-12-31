Snoop Dogg Unveils Death Row Cannabis Line

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg is embracing a new chapter in the journey of Death Row as he and the vaunted label launch a new strain of cannabis.

The launch of Death Row Cannabis was announced on social media Thursday (Dec. 29). In an Instagram post, the classic Death Row logo created by graffiti artist Eric Haze was animated by artist Mylaramen, this time with the prisoner having one hand freed up to take a pull on a heavy joint as his hood is pulled back further. The striking visuals were accompanied by a soundtrack by producer and longtime Death Row Records collaborator DJ Battlecat.

“Promising to return Death Row to its former glory, all elements of the former label are being refitted for today’s audience and their evolving tastes,” said the company in a press release. The launch also provided the public with a look at the first drop which will come in limited-edition metallic bags carrying the Death Row Cannabis logo featuring that same prisoner smoking up with a free hand. The cannabis strains that are anticipated to be in the initial drop include familiar ones such as the Runtz strain and Strawberry Gary.

As reported by High Times, the main cultivator behind the new cannabis brand is AK, who was hand-selected by Snoop Dogg himself.” AK is responsible for being a legacy cultivator of many premium brands of cannabis, launching the SMKRS platform. He is also the Vice President of Cultivation for TRP LLC, the cannabis retail and distribution company which is also a majority owner of the Cookies dispensary stores across the United States. This includes their growing facilities in Florida. The first drop is slated to occur Jan. 2, 2023, at Cookies California locations in Brentwood, San Diego and San Bernardino. Other locations and other states will be announced afterward.