“Your Whole Life Trash”: Soulja Boy Blasts Rappers Over Tory Lanez Support

Soulja Boy called out the rap community after seeing Megan Thee Stallion receive little to no support in her case against Tory Lanez – but others have called him out over his own alleged history of abuse.

The “Crank That” rapper spoke out about the Grammy Award-winner and how silent many were in relation to Lanez’s treatment of her and the ensuing trial on social media. “Yall ni**as out here shooting bi**hes and ain’t nobody gone say nothing? I’m the only ni**a in the whole rap game that’s gonna say something? Ok, cool,” he said in an Instagram Live session.

He continued his tirade, directly addressing the Brampton, Canada artist. “You want to shoot bi**hes in the feet ni**a? Yous a pu**y ni**a and when you get from jail ni**a you know where I’m at. You got a problem ni**a I’ll beat your bi**h a** ni**a. Don’t never rap over none of my beats, don’t never freestyle over none of my beats. You trash ni**a, your music trash, your career trash, your whole life trash.”

Tory Lanez was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and carrying a loaded and unregistered weapon last December. The charges stemmed from Megan Thee Stallion being shot after a verbal and physical altercation between her, her former friend Kelsey Harris and Lanez. The “Sorry 4 What” artist is facing a sentence of over 20 years in prison and deportation back to Canada.

While the passion behind Soulja Boy’s words was evident, there were some who questioned his sincerity as well as the timing. One Twitter user asked plainly, “Where was this energy the whole time you was doing features with him last year?”

Another called out the rapper for being hypocritical in the wake of reports of him allegedly abusing his former girlfriend, Nia Riley. The revelation sparked a back-and-forth exchange between Soulja Boy and her father, R&B legend Teddy Riley. The rapper was also accused—by another woman who was a former personal assistant—of allegedly kidnapping her and beating her, leaving her with cracked ribs and a concussion.