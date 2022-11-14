Soulja Boy Ditches Twitter Because of Elon Musk, Vows To Start His Own Social Media Platform

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Soulja Boy is looking to add another accomplishment to his still-growing list of firsts. Like many of us, he does not like what Elon Musk is doing with Twitter and wants to be the first rapper to have a social media platform.

Soulja Boy is fed up with Elon Musk and his recent dumb changes to Twitter, which currently has the social media platform heading toward an iceberg.

The “Crank Dat” rapper is so upset that said goodbye to Twitter. “Bro leave twitter alone @elonmusk wtf are you doing,” the rapper said in a tweet. “Wow… I can’t believe this. Fuck it I’m going to create my own app,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

“Bye twitter, catch me on instagram until my app launches,” the rapper told his 5.5 million followers. That was on November 11; so far, he is keeping that energy and has not hit the send button since.

To his credit, Soulja Boy has been the first to do many things in the tech space. He was the first rapper to hop on UStream, the first rapper to go “viral” on YouTube” first Hip-Hop star to have his “own video game console.” We put that in quotes because that is questionable.

Just recently, he declared himself to be “the first rapper to perform live in the Metaverse.”

Soulja Boy Is Just Like The Rest of Us; He Can’t Stand Elon Musk

Soulja Boy’s ill feelings towards Twitter can be lumped in with other users after a chaotic two weeks since Musk took over following his $44 billion acquisition of the company.

The bored billionaire has been doing his absolute best to mess up a good thing regarding Twitter, most recently with the implementation of upgraded Twitter Blue, which now also gives subscribers “blue checks.”

The rollout, which was not well thought out, was put on pause after numerous fake accounts of companies and celebrities with verification checks began sharing false information.

That was another issue Soulja Boy had a complaint about.

What will Twitter do without Big Draco? Will he launch his social media app? We will have to see.

Photo: Natasha Campos / Getty