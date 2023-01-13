Lisa Marie Presley, Michael Jackson’s Ex-Wife, Dies at 54

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of rock superstar Elvis Presley and former wife of music legend Michael Jackson, has died after being recently hospitalized. She was 54 years old.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed her passing Thursday evening (Jan. 12). “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement to the press. “She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known.” She asked the public for privacy as she and the family are dealing with “this profound loss.”

Presley was rushed to a nearby hospital earlier that morning after paramedics were called to her Calabasas, California home after receiving a report of a woman undergoing full cardiac arrest. According to Los Angeles County spokesperson Craig Little and a representative from the fire department, CPR was performed and after it was “determined the patient had signs of life,” she was then taken to the facility.

Lisa Marie Presley’s last public appearance was at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards Tuesday (Jan. 10). She was there to support actor Austin Butler, who won Best Actor in a Motion Picture for portraying her father in Baz Luhrmann’s critically-acclaimed film. Prior to that, she had been in Memphis, Tennessee at her father’s mansion, Graceland to celebrate his birthday Sunday (Jan. 8).

Presley would become a singer and songwriter, releasing three studio albums with Storm and Grace being the most recent release in 2012. She also was applauded for her philanthropic efforts in and around Memphis. Presley was famously – and briefly – married to the late superstar Michael Jackson after splitting up with musician Danny Keough. They divorced after two years in 1996. She would also go on to marry Nicolas Cage for a short time and was married to guitarist Brian Lockwood. The only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie is survived by her son, actor Riley Keough and twin daughters. Her son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020.