Stephen A. Smith Apologizes To Rihanna For “She Ain’t Beyoncé” Remark

Now, we all know that famed sports commentator Stephen A. Smith has a big mouth—big enough for him to occasionally stick his entire foot in it while using his other foot to walk things back a bit. Also, Smith is pretty old. So old, possibly, that he’s a little too detached from the popular music scene to understand that Rihanna arguably has as big of a “hive” as the Queen Bee herself, Beyoncé. (Can the “Rih-hive” be a thing, or is that a little too on the nose?)

Stephen A. Smith had a BOLD take this week, but it wasn’t about whether Dak Prescott is elite … it was his reaction to Rihanna performing the Super Bowl halftime show — simply saying, “she ain’t Beyoncé.”

The ESPN personality made the comment during his appearance on “The Sherri Show” Wednesday … claiming it’s no shade to RiRi, but will most certainly come across that way with the singer’s diehard fanbase.

“Rihanna’s music is fantastic,” SAS said during the interview. “She’s great. She’s a sister. I love her dearly, I listen to her music, I’m gonna support her ’til the cows come home.”

“I’m just telling you, for me, there’s Beyoncé and there’s everybody else. Just like there’s Michael Jackson and there’s everybody else.”

Smith says he isn’t NOT excited to see Rihanna do her thing … but makes it clear there’s only room for one at the top.

In the immortal words of Jill Scott: “Or maybe we can just be silent!” Sometimes I feel like Smith just enjoys getting himself dragged up and down by Black Twitter.

I mean what did Smith think, that the Beyhive would be any happier with him than Rihanna’s Navy while he’s arbitrarily pitting two beloved Black woman pop sensations against each other?

Anyway, in a rare humbling moment for the loud and proud sports journalist, Smith recorded a video apologizing to Rihanna for perceivably disrespecting her.

“I want Rihanna to know you’re a superstar, you’re sensational, you’re spectacular. You’re no joke and you are a worthy person to be doing Super Bowl halftime show,” Smith said on Wednesday.

Stephen A. clarified his words … saying he personally believes Beyoncé’s performance was so iconic, that anyone who gets the opportunity to do the halftime show will “have to measure up to that.”

“I meant it as no disrespect to Rihanna. I know she’s phenomenal and she’s my sister. Nothing but love for her, but Beyoncé is my sister, too.”

Stephen A. ends his apology by saying he knows Rihanna will do her thing next month … and he’s looking forward to watching her perform.

Welp, you can’t please everyone.

However, in Smith’s case, it’s OK to just STFU once in a while.