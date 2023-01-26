Amy Robach Didn’t Expect T.J. Holmes Affair To “Blow Up Into A Scandal,” According To Source

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

As the salacious romance between GMA3 hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach gets more scandalous with every new revelation. A source who claims to be close to Robach says the 49-year-old had no idea about the other office romances Holmes allegedly had, nor did she expect that the whole affair would “blow up into a scandal.” (I mean…OK.)

From Page Six:

The “GMA3” personality, whose shocking romance with her co-host catapulted the pair into the news cycle last November, feels like “collateral damage,” a source told the US Sun.

“She had no idea the scope of T.J.’s alleged past office romances,” the insider added, referencing Holmes’ alleged dalliances with an intern 13 years his junior and an ABC producer.

“She certainly did not foresee that their relationship was going to cause major upheaval — outside of her own marriage.”

So…you know, I don’t like to be too judgmental—but I just feel like, for an experienced TV personality hosting Good Morning America, to not foresee that your affair with your married celebrity cohost might cause “major upheaval” if it went public just seems unbelievably naive, does it not?

Also, I’m just saying, you don’t get to be a married person sleeping with another married person then call yourself “collateral damage” when you find out you ain’t the only one.

But like I said, I don’t like to be judgmental.

Anyway, the source also said they expect that the ongoing internal investigation at ABC “will look into Amy’s past to try to find some scandal.”

“But fortunately for her, she is fairly well-behaved,” they concluded.

Meanwhile, a different source told Page Six Robach is full of it if she says she didn’t know anything about anything outside of her own extramarital affair, because, at the very least, Holmes’ alleged relationship with producer Natasha Singh was “up front” and out in the open.

As previously reported, Holmes and Robach are both still currently off-air and are not working on GMA3 while ABC’s investigation is still ongoing. Last week, an insider told Page Six, “They have not been terminated yet, but I don’t expect T.J. to be on again.”

Yikes!