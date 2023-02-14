Michigan State University Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 5 Injured

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

A shooting incident broke out at Michigan State University on Monday (Feb. 13) that left three students dead and five others critically injured. Local police say they located the gunman at a separate location where he died of a self-inflicted gun wound.

Local outlet Click On Detroit was among many outlets that covered the Michigan State University shooting, which took place at 8:18 PM local time inside Berkey Hall, an academic building on the MSU campus grounds. Two students were shot dead inside Berkey Hall along with others being injured. Later, the gunman opened fire at the MSU Union building, leaving another student dead and injuring more.

Details surrounding the shooting are scant at best but naturally, the news of the violent act once again drummed up the ongoing debate of gun control in the nation and with so many unanswered questions about the gunman’s motives, tensions are high as police continue to investigate the matter.

The gunman was identified as 43-year-old Anthony McCrae. As reported by Click On Detroit, McCrae had a criminal record in the city of Lansing, Mich. The 2019 charge was over a concealed weapon and McCrae completed probation in 2021.

As this story develops, we’ll return to add details as they become known to the public.

Photo: Getty