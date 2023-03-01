HHW Gaming: LeBron James Teams Up With PlayStation For Limited-Edition PS5 Accessories

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Beyond being the world’s greatest professional hooper, philanthropist, entertainment mogul, and tequila pusher, LeBron James is also a gamer. Today, Sony announced that King James is down with team PlayStation with a limited drop that all gamers/Bron fans should want.

Wednesday, March 1, PlayStation unveiled its limited-edition line of LeBron James-inspired PS5 accessories, making him the first-ever collaborator to design PlayStation products.

If you still haven’t remixed your PS5 console with the already available line of official PS5 face plates, here’s your chance to do so, this time with console covers not many will have.

Also, you can get your hands on a custom DualSense wireless controller featuring some of King James’ favorite quotes and different takes on his signature crown.

The news of these accessories comes after it was announced that James would be a part of its new PlayStation Playmakers program, which Eric Lempel, SVP Head of Global Marketing Sony Interactive Entertainment, describes as “a group of passionate PlayStation fans who also happen to be some of the most exciting creators, athletes, actors, artists, gamers and entertainers in pop culture today.”

James had this to say about his collaboration.

“It’s still crazy to think a kid from Akron who grew up playing games is getting to create something like this. Designing a console cover and controller with PlayStation that gives a nod to my I Promise students and where we come from is a pretty cool thing. I hope it’s something that continues to inspire everyone who touches it and that they have a little fun finding meaning in every detail.”

James’ Partnership With PlayStation Is No Surprise

LBJ’s partnership with PlayStation was already hinted at when he and his protege/son, Bronny, appeared in a hilarious ad for exceptional God of War: Ragnarok featuring Ben Stiller as Kratos cosplaying therapist talking with other celebrity dads like John Travolta who obsess over the video game character.

When Will The LeBron James x PS5 Accessories Be Available?

There is no exact date when the accessories will drop, but Sony says fans in select markets can preorder them sometime later this year through direct.playstation.com.

This news only confirms our initial thoughts about the customizability of the PS5 and what Sony was planning with its next-gen console.

Xbox has been dropping custom Xbox Series S|X consoles, including one centered around James’ Space Jam: A New Legacy that our own Bernard “Beanz” Smalls was able to get his hands on.

We are looking forward to seeing other future collaborations coming from PlayStation.

Photo: PlayStation / LeBron James