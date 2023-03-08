August Alsina Denies Rumors That He Watched Chris Rock Special

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

August Alsina found himself mentioned in the news once again after Chris Rock took to the stage over the weekend in a new Netflix standup comedy special. During Rock’s set, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were in the comedian’s crosshairs and while sources said Alsina found the jokes “funny,” the singer denied the rumors and hasn’t seen the special.

August Alsina, 30, and Pinkett Smith, 51, were previously engaged in what was framed as an “entanglement” and exposed the world to the inner workings of the relationship between Smith and his wife in grand detail. While rumors of their union have persisted for years, the revelation went far past anyone’s expectations.

Rock’s recent special, Selective Outrage, didn’t primarily focus on his issues with Smith or Pinkett Smith directly but it was the elephant in the room during the entire special. According to sources speaking to the New York Post, Alsina had a nice chuckle at the expense of the Smiths.

From the New York Post:

“August watched the Netflix special and he laughed,” a source told The Post. “He thought it was not only funny but truthful. That was the best part for him.”

However, a rep for August Alsina told Entertainment Tonight that the rumors their client watched the Rock special were false.

“Mr. Alsina has not seen Chris Rock’s special at all, as he’s been busy on tour,” the rep continued.

