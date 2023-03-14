Nasty Work: Balenciaga Is Releasing Speed Trainer Mules

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most popular luxury shoes is coming back but not for better. Balenciaga is bringing back their Speed Trainer but in mule form.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Spanish fashion house is reintroducing one of their most popular silhouettes. This week they unveiled the 2023 version of the Balenciaga Speed Trainer but this time we do not get a heel back. Yes you read that correctly, this time the sneaker comes as a mule.

Titled the Speed Mule, this version ditches the signature sock collar for a bare back that exposes the ankle and more. It features a 92% polyester / 8% elastane recycled knit blend, ultra-flexible molded sole, ergonomic sole with “No Memory” technology, a contrasted logo printed on exterior, and an embossed logo on the back of the sole

The Balenciaga Speed Mule Trainer is priced at a cool $750.00. You can shop the sneaker here.

Photo: Balenciaga