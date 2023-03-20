David Jolicoeur Honored By De La Soul, ‘The Tonight Show’ Crowd In Touching Moment

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

During a sit-down with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon before their now-viral performance with The Roots, the remaining members of De La Soul recounted the band’s early days. They shared a touching moment with the enthusiastic audience.

Vincent “Maseo” Mason and Kelvin “Posdnuos” Mercer shared memories with Fallon about recording the group’s seminal debut, 3 Feet High and Rising. They also led the audience in a brief, heartfelt tribute to David “Trugoy The Dove” Jolicoeur who passed away last month at 54.

Jolicoeur died just weeks before the group’s catalog hit streaming services after years of legal disputes.

Maseo and Posdnuos told Fallon about how the group met in Amityville, Long Island and recalled their first public performance opening for Stetsasonic. “We did [one] song and I remember DMC came backstage and was like, ‘Yo, do the song again,’ it was just amazing,” Mercer said.

More recently, DJ Drama announced that he has a new Gangsta Grillz mixtape coming with the group, telling Elliot Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller for a new episode of Rap Radar, “For me being a mixtape DJ I was always addicted to the new sh*t. I was a teenager in the 90’s so that’s my era; that’s what I ride around listening to” he explained. “De La Soul is coming to streaming [platforms] and I couldn’t be more excited. And we got a Gangsta Grillz coming. That’s a little sidebar.”

At the conclusion of the interview, Maseo thanked Reservoir Media which secured the group’s six-album back catalog through its acquisition of the previous label, Tommy Boy Records in 2021. He also led the audience in thanking Trugoy the Dove.

“Can you please say for me ‘thank you, Dave?’” Mason asked the crowd.

“Thank you, Dave,” the crowd responded.

“Tonight, he’s watching,” Fallon added.

Later in the show, De La Soul and The Roots performed “Stakes Is High,” the titular Jay Dee-produced track from the group’s 1996 album. The moving performance made the rounds last week on social media with fans and other hip-hop connoisseurs calling the performance, “flawless.”

