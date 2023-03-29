‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ Cast Member Brittney Taylor Allegedly Beat Her Kid’s Father With A Baseball Bat

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Love & Hip Hop star allegedly took some swings at the father of her children with a baseball bat.

TMZ exclusively reports Taylor allegedly was swinging for the fences and tried to knock her kids’ father’s block off. The incident with Afeez, the father of her 2-year-old and 8-month-old, took place earlier this month. After a warrant was issued for her arrest, the rapper turned herself into authorities.

Per TMZ:

A source familiar tells us the alleged beating came after Afeez flew to NY to see his kids, although he’d been keeping his distance due to some bad blood between him and Brittney.