Eric Bellinger & Cordae ft. Fabolous “Curious,” Chloe & Future “Cheatback” & More | Daily Visuals 3.31.23

Well y’all can chalk this up under “Collaboration We Never Saw Coming” as an R&B singer links up with two of the most talented rappers in the game to drop something off for the couples and lovers of the world to groove to.

In the new visuals for “Curious,” Eric Bellinger links up with Cordae and Fabolous to create a 90’s Hip-Hop & R&B kinda vibe as they woo some pretty young women who aren’t just flexible, but also seem to appreciate the backseat of classic cars in 2023. Those old school cars do be comfortable though.

And did the Toxic King make a Toxic Queen out of our beloved Chloe? We don’t know but in their visuals to “Cheaback” Future and Chloe go back-and-forth about their toxic relationship with Chloe looking to get revenge on the ATLien for his cheatin’ ways. We here for you always, Chloe.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sheek Louch, G-Eazy, and more.

ERIC BELLINGER & CORDAE FT. FABOLOUS – “CURIOUS”

CHLOE & FUTURE – “CHEATBACK”

G-EAZY – “TULIPS & ROSES”

SHEEK LOUCH – “BARBER SHOP TALK”

FENIX FLEXIN – “NO APOLOGIES”

YG TECK & PEEZY – “GOYARD MONEY & FOREIGNS”

JUICY J FT. ALEZA, SLIMERONI & K CARBON – “NO RAPPER”

JUICY J – “GOING THROUGH SUM SH..”