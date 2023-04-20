HHW Gaming: Ubisoft’s Division Day Stream Gives Us A Better Look At ‘Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We didn’t know much about Ubisoft’s other free-to-play shooter, not called XDefiant, Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, until now.

During the Division Day live stream, where we also learned about Year 5 of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Ubisoft gave fans of the looter shooter more details about Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland.

Viewers of the Division Day live stream were treated to a developer deep dive revealing the action will take place in a “once a pleasant town in the American Midwest” called Silver Creek that was left in ruins by the Dollar Flu.

Silver Creek is described as a “hostile environment filled with deadly contamination, roaming enemy hordes, and the looming threat of sickness and dehydration.”

In The Division Heartland, Silver Creek’s base of operations, Rockit Rink, an abandoned roller skating rink, will be a shared space, a first in The Divison franchise.

Players can socialize with each other, form groups, customize their characters, and plan for their next operations. Each session begins and ends at the Rockit Rink, and each time a player exfiltrates, they bring back weapons, materials, and gear they can use to prep their “go-bags” for future excursions into the town.

Before each mission, players can choose between three classes: Weapons Expert, Medic, and Survivalist. Of course, each class has a unique ability, and when in a squad shine in their own way.

Things Pop Off At Night In The Division Heartland

During the day, players will scavenge for supplies to help prepare to survive the night because that is when things get interesting. PvEvP gameplay gets more “tenuous,” and players must think quickly and work together to make it out alive with the loot they have found.

The game’s developers will be “taking a test-and-learn approach” to help them build the game while conducting test phases and gathering player feedback before moving on to the next phase. If you want to help them make the game great, you can head here.

Register For Upcoming Tests For Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence

Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence, the AAA mobile game, wasn’t left out of the fun during Division Day. The next phase of testing for the mobile game will begin this summer in select territories.

For the first time, iOS devices can play alongside Android device users. You can pre-register for the summer tests by heading here.

It’s an excellent time to be a fan of The Division 2. Y’all are eating this year.

Photo: Ubisoft / Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland