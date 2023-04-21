Kanye West’s Instagram Has Been Deactivated; Appears At Fear Of God Fashion Show Though

Kanye West aka Ye is not online but is back outside. His Instagram account has been deactivated but he pulled up to the Fear Of God fashion show this week.
Within the last couple of months the rapper’s account had been suspended for violating the terms of use; specifically when he posted some content that was deemed “hate speech”.
Additionally, his energy toward his rival Pete Davidson was largely viewed as harassment and bullying. While he has fallen back from social media, High Snobiety reports he did take the time to attend the Fear Of God runway show on Thursday, April 19.
You can see a video of the couple at the fashion show below.
—
-
Baes & Baddies: Meet Curvy Ghanaian-American Beauty Kristiana King
-
Hulu Announces 'Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told' Documentary
-
L's & Found: Nike Restocking Air Jordan 1 "Lost and Found" This Week, Allegedly
-
BET Uncut Is Not Coming Back; Here's Its 15 Wildest Videos Anyway
-
15 Music Stars Who Had Disturbing Relationships With Their Entourages [Photos]
-
12 Famous Lesbians Who Married Men, Too
-
'Star Wars' Gatekeeper Gets Stuffed In A Twitter Locker After Calling Lizzo & Jack Black Bullies Following 'The Mandalorian' Cameo
-
Famous Women Caught With Busted Up Feet [Photos]