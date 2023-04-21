Odell Beckham Jr. Named As Suspect In L.A. Assault

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Star NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. has been named as a suspect in an assault that took place in Los Angeles – an incident his representatives deny ever happened.

According to reports, law enforcement claims that a woman filed a report stating that the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver assaulted her at a popular restaurant “several weeks ago”. She claimed that OBJ “went up to her and grabbed her throat with light pressure” at the Delilah restaurant, an eatery that’s notable for having a high celebrity clientele. Representatives for the wide receiver stated that they hadn’t been contacted by police and strongly denied that he did anything wrong.

When contacted by the press, Delilah’s owner John Terzian vehemently denied the incident happened. “We were contacted about an investigation and reviewed the videos, the claim is false,” he said. “There is no evidence of this person even being in the area where she claims the incident occurred.” Sources in the initial report claim that both the woman and Beckham remained at the venue after the alleged incident took place.

The West Hollywood eatery was also caught up in controversy with another notable figure linked to the National Football League. Former three-time Super Bowl champion Willie McGinest was involved in an assault there last December, which was caught on video. McGinest would be let go from his analyst position with the NFL Network after being charged with two felonies and is set to go to trial later this month.

The 30-year-old Beckham has had a few tumultuous months – he recently signed a one-year deal with Baltimore for $18 million in a surprise to many expecting him to join the New York Jets to play with their expected new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. At the press conference, he claimed that during the 2022 Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals, he played “without an ACL” as a member of the winning Los Angeles Rams squad. He also had a run-in with law enforcement last November, being escorted off of a plane at Miami-Dade Airport for “unruly behavior”.

