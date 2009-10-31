DJ Khaled Connects With Usher, Drake, Rick Ross & Jezzy For “Fed Up”

DJ Khaled is at it again and has released his new single “Fed Up.” The club banger features Usher, Drake, Rick Ross and Young Jeezy. “Fed Up” is the first official single from Khaled’s forthcoming new studio album Victory which will be released in early 2010.

Speaking of the track and the all-star collaboration, Khaled stated,

“This is excitement. This is a movie. God is so good. This is a hit record! Victory coming soon. I work so hard to make this happen for us the people. We The Best!”

Khaled also dropped Live From The 305 this month, the brand new compilation from the streets of Miami presented by DJ Khaled and Poe Boy Music Group founder E-Class.

The compilation album features a blend of Miami Hip-Hop heavy weights such as Trick Daddy, Pitbull, Flo Rida, Trina, Ace Hood, and raw lyrics from upcoming artists Brisco, Ball Greezy, Mista Mac, and Billy Blue.

The first single from that project is “Black Shades” featuring Brisco, Ball Greezy and Billy Blue.

Click here to checkout “Fed Up” from the upcoming Victory project.