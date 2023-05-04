Adidas To Focus On The Sports World After Kanye West Debacle

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West’s antisemitic rants have cost adidas dearly in popularity (and monetarily) as fans of his are upset that the company cut ties with the MAGA rapper. On the flip side, others felt they took too long to do so and won’t support anything with three stripes on it.

Looking to recapture the momentum they once held not too long ago, adidas is now focusing on sports stars to help their floundering relevancy out in these streets, as their partnerships with culture stars such as Bad Bunny, Beyoncé and Jenna Ortega really hasn’t done for them what Kanye West did in their heyday. According to the Wall Street Journal, adidas plans on having the company put all their eggs in the sports world basket and turn to basketball and soccer stars, as those are two of the most popular sports in the world.

From WSJ:

“We want to double down on all of the things that are U.S.-centric, particularly around sport,” Rupert Campbell, the company’s North America president, said in an interview.