Baby Sharp: A$AP Rocky & Rihanna’s Son’s Name Is RZA

The name of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s first-born son‘s name has been revealed to be RZA. Of course, it’s a nod to the founder of the Wu-Tang Clan, because the Staten Island super rap group has always been for the children.
The Daily Mail first reported the name of the Hip-Hop power couple’s baby son (another child is currently baking in Rih Rih’s oven), and it is RZA Athelston Mayers.
This really shouldn’t be too much of a surprise since the kid’s dad’s actual name is Rakim Athelston Mayers since his paternal grandparents were also Hip-Hop heads. Worth noting is Rocky’s middle name has been widely listed as Athelaston.
Also worth noting, now Rihanna rocking various Wu-Tang Clan and RZA apparel makes all the more sense.
Baby RZA was born nearly a year ago on May 13, 2022 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Needless to say, his future is already bright.
-
Lil Meech & Summer Walker Seemingly Go Public, Celina Powell Hops In The Clout Chasing Chat
-
Pants On Fire: Twitter Declares Jason Lee A Liar After Usher Appears Unscathed
-
Messy Messages: The Fit Mami Airs Out Freddie Gibbs, Calls Him Deadbeat Dad Without A Phone
-
Elon Musk Insists George Washington Was More Than A Slave Owner, Bill Maher Stans
-
Baes & Baddies: Welcome Back To The Ridiculously Thick Do-It-All Queen Persephanii
-
BET Uncut Is Not Coming Back; Here's Its 15 Wildest Videos Anyway
-
Twitter Loses It After Kevin Gates Posts Live Birth Video
-
12 Famous Lesbians Who Married Men, Too