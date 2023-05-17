Elon Musk Swears Mass Shooter With Nazi Tattoos Isn’t A White Supremacist

Elon Musk continues to prove that you can be a billionaire while still being tone deaf, obtuse and asinine at the same damn time. The guy who ruined Twitter recently asserted that a Texas mass shooter is not a white supremacist, despite said shooter having a tattoo of a swastika on his body.
While appearing on CNBC, Musk told David Faber that the recent mass shooting Allen, Texas at a mall frequented by people of color was a psy-op and “incorrectly ascribed to be a white supremacist action.”
Musk claimed that the allegation was based on Bellingcat, a Netherlands-based investigative journalism and research group, that only used an “an obscure Russian website” for its sourcing
However, as Crooks & Liars pointed out, it was the New York Times that actually reported on the shooter’s white supremacist ties. And Bellingcat went out of its way to point the shooter’s documented history of hate.
Also worth noting, the now-deceased shooter, 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, has an “SS” tattoo on his arm and a swastika tattoo on his chest. Safe bet he’s a white supremacist regardless of his last name.
