DJ Envy Blasted By Joe Budden After Real Estate Fiasco

DJ Envy has been having a tough few weeks in the media with Rick Ross having a field day taking shots at him as their car show beef continues. The Breakfast Club host was recently embroiled in a real estate scandal, prompting Joe Budden to blast DJ Envy on his podcast.

On Budden’s The Joe Budden Podcast, a segment was devoted to the real estate woes of DJ Envy and Cesar Piña, the latter who is accused of scamming customers out of millions of dollars after botched investments.

As reported by AllHipHop, Piña, and Envy joined forces in 2018 to partner on hosting seminars aimed at real estate interests in the tri-state area. Piña offered a public statement via his @flippin_nj account on Instagram, which can be read below. In the statement, Piña does his best to clear the name of DJ Envy and said he should not suffer the brunt of critique.

Envy also went public in addressing the controversy by way of an Instagram Live interview with Tony “The Closer” Robinson, a former NFL player who also works in real estate among other endeavors. Robinson has also aimed his distaste of Piña’s business dealings via social media in past times.

Budden addressed the issue in his usual tongue in cheek fashion by using a common tactic on his podcast by playing Kanye West’s “Jail” track to signify Piña and Envy might see a visit from the authorities in their near future. Budden later blasted Piña and tied his response to a dig back at DJ Envy, who said that his Breakfast Club co-host should’ve topped Complex’s recent podcast list instead of the New Jersey rapper and media personality.

Check out the episode where Joe Budden claps at DJ Envy below. Begin at the 34:00-minute mark.