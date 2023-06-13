Method Man Says Redman Was Replaced On ‘Power’ For Refusing COVID Vaccination

For a minute there, it looked like Redman was about to have a new career in the world of acting as one of the most recognizable characters on Power Book II: Ghost. But unfortunately, the iconic rapper was replaced in season 3 of the show, which premiered earlier this year. Method Man revealed why.
During an interview on The Breakfast Club, the Wu-Tang legend revealed that the reason behind Redman’s departure from the series is allegedly rooted in his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. After Charlamange Tha God asked why Redman was suddenly replaced, Method Man answered, “Because he wouldn’t get the jab… at least that’s what I heard.” Further expounding on the reason, Method Man admitted he didn’t talk to Redman about it but did say “he [Redman] made a decision and I stick by whatever that decision was. If he feels that was best for him, I agree with him.”
Can’t be mad at that. Though the urban community has been weary about getting the COVID-19 vaccine due to conspiracy theories, misinformation and the government’s history of doing us dirty, we’re lowkey surprised that getting the jab is still a requirement these days.
Still, Redman isn’t the first rapper to lose out on a role as Ice Cube also quit his role on set of the film Oh Hell No after producers required he be vaccinated in order to remain in the film and in the process lost a $9 million bag.
How this requirement plays out on future film projects and whether or not celebrities abide by those rules remains to be seen, but don’t be surprised if studio execs begin to use this as a way to get actors they don’t want to remove themselves from projects going forward. You never know, man.
Check out Meth talk about Redman’s situation below, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments section below.
