Red Bull BC One Announces 2023 U.S. Season Schedule

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The premier global breaking competition, Red Bull BC One, announced its United States-based schedule for the 2023 season.

On Monday (June 12th), organizers announced the slate of events set for the season which will see B-Boys and B-Girls across the nation compete for the right to represent the U.S. in the upcoming Red Bull BC One World Final that will be held in Paris, France in October.

The regional qualifying events, dubbed “Regional Cyphers” will be held in three cities – Orlando will be first up on June 17th, then in Minneapolis on July 29th, and New York City on August 12th. Leading up to these “Regional Cyphers”, competitions will be held in Columbus, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seattle, Honolulu, Denver, and Boston where breakers will compete to go on to the major events. There will also be invited contestants taking part as wildcards.

Once at the Regional Cypher, 16 B-Boys and 8 B-Girls will square off in a one-on-one knockout bracket, judged by a panel of the most esteemed breakers in the culture. The winners will then move on to the National Final, which will be held in Philadelphia after the Red Bull BC One Camp USA workshop on August 25th and August 26th. The winners of the National Final will then represent the U.S. at the 20th Red Bull BC One World Final which will take place in Paris on October 21.

“For those who are curious about breaking, Red Bull BC One is arguably the best arena to learn about the sport and culture of the dance. Even for those who are new to break, it’s easy to get drawn into the sport’s infectious energy,” Red Bull BC One All-Star Ronnie Abaldonado in the press release. “Every year, I’m blown away by up-and-coming breakers who showcase unmatched athleticism and unbreakable spirits. And it gives me great pride to pass the torch down to the next-gen B-Boys and B-Girls carrying on breaking’s legacy.”

For more information, head over to Red Bull BC One’s website and check out their social media profiles for updates.