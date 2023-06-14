HHW Gaming: Move Over ‘Madden NFL’ When It Comes To Sports Video Games ‘NBA 2K’ Is King In The U.S.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The NFL is the most popular professional sports league in the United States, but according to a new poll, it can’t claim the crown in the video game space.

Spotted on Variety, Madden NFL has been sacked. It is no longer the pinnacle in sports video games, Visual Concepts NBA 2K is king in the U.S., according to new research conducted by OHgamblers.

Analyzing Google searches and search terms related to the basketball video game, sports gaming experts determined that NBA 2K was the most searched game in 31 states over the past 12 months. Massachusetts, New York, and California top the list for the most NBA 2K-related searches.

This shouldn’t come as no surprise, being how popular NBA 2K has become since arriving in 1999. It quickly became the dominant basketball video game franchise thanks to its stellar presentation, superb gameplay, and realistic graphics, helping it dunk on its direct rival, the NBA Live franchise.

That game hasn’t been seen since the legendary NBA Elite 11 Andrum Bynum glitch.

It’s Not Easy Being At The Top

It hasn’t been an easy transition dunk for NBA 2K, either. Literally being the only basketball video game on the market and there is no direct competitor to keep the game’s developers on the toes, the product got stale with its passionate community ripping the game that became a cash grab due to microtransactions.

But, as of late, with the arrival of the PS5, and Xbox Series X, developers were able to bring new energy to the game thanks to better technology, making the experience look and feel even better than previous iterations.

We loved NBA 2K23, and in our review, we called the game a marginal improvement from NBA 2K22, which wins by celebrating the NBA’s past, specifically the Jordan years.

Madden NFL has also fallen victim to the curse of offering the “same game” every year, just in shiny new packing with a different cover athlete.

So maybe that contributed to the game losing its popularity. Hell, actual NFL players were on Twitter ripping Madden NFL 23, so hopefully, Madden NFL 24 will be a significant improvement next year.

Photo: Visual Concepts / NBA 2K