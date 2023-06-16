DJ Vlad Apologizes To Lil Durk After DJ Akademiks Explains Why Rapper Dissed Him

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

You just might see Lil Durk back on the VladTV couch. DJ Vlad has apologized to the rapper after DJ Akademiks explained why the MC had an issue with him.

As spotted on HipHopDX, the media mogul interviewed DJ Akademiks and in the conversation the two discussed a variety of topics including AK’s recent interview with Lil Durk. On his 7220 album, The Voice took a jab at Vlad saying “I don’t f**k with Vlad.” AK went on to explain how it all unfolded.

“[Lil Durk] said the reason is: ‘I did an interview with Vlad and there was a part of the interview I mentioned the upcoming birth of my child,’” Akademiks said. “And that was with India and he apparently had asked you to take it out. And you said, ‘I got you, I’ll take it out.’ Interview comes out and that part wasn’t taken out. A lot of people could take that really sensitive too.”

Vlad went to confirm the story and offered some context of how things went left. “I asked my staff to take it out and when you have a bigger company and there’s multiple layers,” he began. “Along the way, something got mixed up and this part came out. As soon as I found out it was not taken out, we took it down right away.” He then went on to issue a formal apology.

“I am still the president of the company and I want to personally apologize to Durk and India. I know when it comes to children this is a very important thing and it’s a permanent thing” he said. “Announcing the birth or the gender of your child is very important and by us doing that took away from the grandeur of the whole thing. So I’m sorry. I’m very sorry that this happened.”

