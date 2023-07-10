Instagram’s Threads Easily Crosses 100 Million Users, Twitter’s Traffic Reportedly “Tanking”

Is it a wrap for Twitter? Instagram’s Threads swiftly surpassed the 100 million users milestone.

Spotted on The Verge via Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads profile, the platform explicitly created to rival Twitter looks like a massive success for Meta.

The Threads app surpassed 100 million users faster than OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT, which accomplished the feat in two months. It only took Instragram’s Threads mere days to reach that goal in a matter of days following its early Wednesday launch last week.

Per The Verge:

Threads proved to be an early hit almost immediately. In the first two hours, it hit 2 million users and steadily climbed from there to 5 million , 10 million , 30 million , and then 70 million . The launch has been “way beyond our expectations,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday.

On Monday, Zuckerberg said in a Threads post confirming the milestone that the growth was “mostly organic:”

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, followed Zuckerberg, noting that it only took five days to reach the staggering number of users.

Now, whether that was achieved “organically” is another story. Before its launch, Threads was heavily pushed to the over 1 billion people using Instagram, allowing them to transfer their IG accounts quickly to the new platform. So we are sure that also significantly increased the number of people signing up to use Threads.

Users are also threading it up. According to The Verge, there have “been more than 95 million posts and 190 million likes shared on the app.”

Threads Accomplishing A Goal Adam Mosseri Claims It Doesn’t Want To Do

Despite these impressive numbers, Mosseri stated in a Threads post that his platform is not trying to replace Twitter and will not actively push politics or hard news. But you can’t stop users from talking about what they want to, and hard news is finding its way onto Threads.

Also, if its mission is not to replace Twitter, it seems to be failing at that mission. With some help from Elon Musk, Twitter’s traffic is reportedly “tanking,” according to CloudFlare CEO Matthew Prince.

Twitter has been telling whatever advertisers it has left, probably Cheech and Chong, whose gummy ads are flooding Twitter users’ timelines, that it has “535 million monetizable monthly active users,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

Prince’s claims say otherwise.

Right now, it’s looking like Twitter is dying a slow death. Twitter better hope that the lawsuit bears fruit. But we are here for anything hurting Elon Musk’s pockets.

—

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty / Threads