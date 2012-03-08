Jay Electronica Says His Roc Nation Debut Album Is Complete

The mysterious New Orleans MC known as Jay Electronica has been known to get his legion of cult-like fans’ hopes up, but this time it seems that there is reason to get legitimately excited. Today, Jay Electronica took to his twitter account to announce that his long awaited album and Roc Nation debut, Act 2: Patents Of Nobility (The Turn), is finally complete.

“Dear Believers and Patient Supporters. Thank you for your patience and support,” Electronica began in a tweet. “The Album will be turned in Tomorrow evening. The wait ends.”

It was over a year ago when Jay-Z introduced Jay Electronica as a RocNation signee in a small concert/magic show in New York City. Since then, Jay Elect-Hanukkah has appeared in commercials for Mountain Dew, New Balance, and put out a grand total of one record entitled “Call Of Duty, (Modern Warfare),” featuring Mobb Deep.

The enigmatic MC also hinted at doing a collaborative EP with the Based God, Lil’ B. “Thank You #BasedGod for the letters of encouragement,” he began. “Lets get busy on this EP we spoke of.” To which Lil’ B responded in a tweet. “I understand, I will tell BasedWorld Records! Lil’ B loves you and supports, the world is not ready.”

The self-proclaimed magician has made many bold proclamations like this before. The usually reclusive MC has promised the sequel to Act 1: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge) for almost two years now, with the only tracks confirmed on the album to be the Just Blaze-produced “Exhibit A” and”Exhibit C.”

As talented as an MC that Jay is, we’ve heard this story before. Until the album drops, we will have to leave him with this.



Photo: Mountain Dew