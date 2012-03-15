Behind The Scenes At Drake’s GQ Cover Shoot [VIDEO]

Drake’s GQ cover and his attempts at bedding the journalist who wrote the story have already made the rounds, but now there is behind the scenes footage of the YMCMB rapper getting styled for the magazine’s photo shoot. In the clip, Drake talks about refining his style, which GQ clearly admires.

“The public knows you as someone who wears both casual clothes and suits,” GQ Editor-In-Chief Jim Moore tells Drake. “You haven’t defined just yourself as the guy who just does the casual or who just does the suit. I think that really sets you apart.”

Drizzy then goes on to discuss some of his fashion choices, reveals how he likes putting on a suit and going to a restaurant by himself. For real. “You put on a suit and you almost command a certain respect from individuals even in passing,” says Drake. “Just the way people look at you, admire you, shake your hand, say hello; a suit brings an energy to a room.”

Watch the rest of the interview below, learn the difference between bespoke and made to measure, and then yell YOLO.

Photo: GQ