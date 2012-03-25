Drake’s Haze Smoking Entourage Gets Club Manager Arrested

The owner of the Dollhouse Lounge club in Oklahoma City alleges that Drake’s entourage was smoking trees at a party at his club this month, which led to the arrest of the venue’s manager, reports TMZ.

Supposedly, Drizzy and company requested the club be opened on March 1 for a private party (Drake’s Club Paradise tour had a stop in OKC on February 29th, followed by Kansas City on March1). When the party was on and poppin’, club employees said they noticed the smell of mary jane smoke coming from the VIP section. The party was quickly shut down and the cops were called to kick everyone out the club.

However, police found a half burned blunt in Drake’s section and issued a ticket to the manager before arresting her. According to TMZ, the club’s owner is seeking proper reimbursement for all these shenanigans in a letter he sent to Drake and his management.

The club owner might have better looking just yelling out, “YOLO.”

Photo: GQ