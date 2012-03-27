Ace Hood ft. Game – “Different People” [LISTEN]

Ace Hood has been putting in a lot of work as of late. “Different People”, featuring Game, has each rapper talking about why they differentiate from the fake and relate more to the real. Ace Hood’s Starvation drops this Friday. Check out the song after the jump.



Photo: We The Best