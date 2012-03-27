CLOSE
Home > Ace Hood

Ace Hood ft. Game – “Different People” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Ace Hood has been putting in a lot of work as of late. “Different People”, featuring Game, has each rapper talking about why they differentiate from the fake and relate more to the real. Ace Hood’s Starvation drops this Friday. Check out the song after the jump.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Nike LeBron 9 P.S. Elite ‘South Beach’ [PHOTOS]

LeBron James, Amar’e Stoudemire & More Rock Hoodies For Trayvon Martin [PHOTOS]

It Was All Good: 10 Artists That Were Buzzing Last Year, Not So Much Now

Stop The Madness: 10 Tragic Killings Eerily Similar To Trayvon Martin’s

Just Because: 10 Hilarious Rick Ross GIFs [PHOTOS]

Women’s History Month: The 13 Greatest Female MCs Of All Time

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To Radio Rants

Behind The Scenes Of Drake’s Club Paradise Tour [PHOTOS]

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET Uncut

Bangin’ Candy: Tyga’s Girlfriend Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

Photo: We The Best

Game , hip-hop , music , rap

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close