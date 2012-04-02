Trouble – “431 Days” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Most people count the days to when they finally get out of jail, Trouble’s counting the days he’s been out. On the 431st Days of his renewed freedom he dropped his mixtape 431 Days. With verses from Alley Boy, Bun B, and Gucci Mane you can expect the mixtape to have a very authentic feel to it. Trouble speaks for the new ATL streets. Trouble also had a release party for 431 Days, download the mixtape and check out the footage after the jump.

Download



Photo: DTE