Jay Electronica – “Dear Moleskine” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

The full CDQ version of Jay Electronica’s “Dear Moleskine” is finally here. The melancholy but kicking track is produced by one Just Blaze and paired with yesterday’s release of the album’s artwork, it seems like Act II – The Patents of Nobility may really be dropping sometime in the near future after all. It’s still unicorn status until we get a bar code (no Illuminati), though.

Listen and download “Dear Moleskine,” whose teaser video was released over two years ago, below. Spotted at 2DopeBoyz.

[audio https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/04/Jay_Electronica_Dear_Moleskine_prod_Just_Blaze-2dope.mp3]

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

Download Here.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Pharrell Williams’ Most Stuntastic Moments [PHOTOS]

• The Best Moments Of WWE’s Wrestlemania Weekend

• The 10 Most Expensive Music Videos In Hip-Hop History

• Buck Dancing For Fowl: 10 Stereotype Enforcing Fried Chicken Commercials

• NFL Stars Unveil New Nike Elite 51 Uniforms [PHOTOS]

• Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded (CD Booklet) [PHOTOS]

• Every Jay-Z Magazine Cover, Ever* [PHOTOS]

• Converse x Jordan Brand – Limited Edition Commemorative Pack [PHOTOS]

• Track Star Perri Shakes-Drayton Models Nike Women’s Summer 2012 Collection [PHOTOS]

• The 10 Most Abused Freestyle Beats Of The Last Ten Years

—

Photo: FWMJ