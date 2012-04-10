2 Chainz And Kanye West On BET’s 106 And Park [VIDEO]

Mr. Chainz and Mr. West took over BET’s 106 And Park yesterday evening to the surprise of the crowd’s audience members. In the clip, Tity Boi talks about Nicki Minaj, “Mercy,” and the status of the rest of his new music. Kanye West was just television dressing I guess, because the interview was conducted as if he wasn’t there. I guess that “no press” mantra Ye’s been sticking with is pretty strict. MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

