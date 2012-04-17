Behind The Scenes of Drake and Lil Wayne’s “HYFR” [VIDEO]

Drake mixed tradition and sheer madness to create one of the most memorable videos of recent years. “HYFR” was the re-bar mitzvah we wish we were invited to. Derick G released the behind the scenes footage. Check the after the jump to meet the man in the green jersey.

Photo: MTV