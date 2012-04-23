[EXCLUSIVE] Bow Wow Calls Trayvon Martin Shooting “Disturbing,” Says Race Is Not The Issue

Rapper Bow Wow is offering a different perspective on the murder of Trayvon Martin. Like many who have commented on the shooting, the 25-year-old was struck by the story, but not just because of the racial aspect. “It’s definitely a tragic situation for any kid, not just because he’s black,” Bow tells Hip-Hop Wired. “You have kid’s dying every day, and especially buy a gun. From situations like this [I] hope that we can learn from it, and that we can turn a situation like this into a positive, and just bring awareness.”

More than anything the Cash Money rapper, who is also father to a one-year-old daughter, wants Martin’s parents to make it through. “I hope that his family will be okay, I hope they can overcome this situation. I see a lot of celebrities, ball players…everybody trying to put their bid in and help out, and I just want to send my condolences and put my blessings on it.

“Like I said, it’s a terrible situation to lose another young man. We don’t know what he could have been. I saw pictures of him with his football uniform on, he could’ve been the next Reggie Bush. He could’ve been the next whoever, so to have a kid— any kid’s—life cut short, and now I have a kid, it’s definitely disturbing. Especially [since] we don’t know all of the details of how it went down. I just want to send my condolences out to his family and I hope that they overcome this situation.”

Bow is the latest of many public figures who have given their opinion on the tragic shooting. Both the president and first lady have spoken on the tragedy, while many in the hip-hop community, have been very vocal about the incident. Harlem MC, A$AP Rocky, made mention to Martin during his set at Coachella over the weekend, while Wyclef Jean reenacts the shooting in the video for the song, “Justice.”

Martin’s accused killer, George Zimmerman was release from jail early Monday morning (April 23), after posting bond.

—

Photo: Rap-Up