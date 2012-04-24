Drake Won’t Sound So Sad On His Take Care Follow-Up

With millions of dollars, women at his beckon call, and at a young age of 25, the purveying question throughout Drake’s album Take Care was, “what is the guy so sad about?” Drake has taken note of that, and says that his next album will not have so much of a “down” tone.

“A lot of ‘Take Care,’ it’s down… and I think a lot of it had to do with being back in Toronto, getting reacquainted with the life I had before (fame) and difficulties with that, and at the same time trying to express excitement, express joy,” Drake told Billboard.com. “I think my mood will be reflected in the tempos I choose for the music.”

Although Take Care consisted of high energy records like “HYFR,” “Take Care” and “The Motto,” Drake’s sophomore output was littered with somber tunes such as “Look What You’ve Done,” “Doing It Wrong,” and the ever popular “Marvin’s Room.”

“I’m in a different mindset now that I’m very proud of, It’s going to be a very interesting album — probably, to be honest with you, conceptually one of the most exciting projects I’ve worked on, just ’cause there’s so many new things going on in my life.”

To see the full interview head to Billboard.

