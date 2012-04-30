CLOSE
Akon, French Montana Drop Making Of “Hurt Somebody” Footage [VIDEO]

Just ahead of the official release of his “Hurt Somebody” single, featuring French Montana, Akon is dropping behind the scenes footage from the video shoot. The duo  teamed with Gil Green for the visual interpretation, which will be released sometime this week.

Akon just dropped his The Konkrete mixtape, while his fourth solo effort, The Stadium is due out September 13. 

 

Photo: IMF Magazine

"Hurt Somebody" , French Montana , Konvict Muzik

