A$AP Rocky’s “Tim Westwood” Freestyle [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky gets busy on “Stay Schemin” when he took a trip over the Atlantic to visit Tim Westwood. He stumbled a bit on “She Will,” but hey, it’s a freestyle. Take a look after the jump. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

Photo: YouTube