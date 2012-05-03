2 Chainz, Drake—”No Lie” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

It hasn’t even been a week since 2 Chainz dropped his “No Lie” record and he’s already shot the video. The artist formally known as Titty Boy tapped Drizzy and Travis Porter for the visual interpretation of the lead single off his Based On A T.R.U. Story debut. No release date for the video has been announced, but from the looks of the stills from the L.A. shoot, Drake is trying to shake his “emo rapper” moniker. 2 Chainz and Drake are also prepping for the Club Paradise tour next week, and this record will surely make the set-list.

Peep the flicks in the gallery.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Evelyn Lozada, Kandi Burress & Chrissy Lampkin Get Frisky For The Camera [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: B.o.B’s Leading Lady, Sophia Marie [PHOTOS]

• Bow Wow Talks Underrated, Suicide Rumors, Says Daughter Is The “Best Thing” To Happen To Him

• Behind The Scenes Of Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “No Church In The Wild” [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Allen Iverson Hooping In China In His Classic Reebok Questions [PHOTOS]

• DJ Khaled’s Tour Bus Explodes [PHOTOS]

• 10 Reasons Why Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Won’t Last

—

Photos: Complex

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »