Concert Promoter Serves Flo Rida With Legal Summons Via Facebook

Flo Rida has been served with legal papers—via Facebook. The Miami native was paid $50,000 to perform at the Fat As Butter festival in Australia last summer, but failed to appear. The 33-year-old ignored a previous summons, causing the judge to allow him to be contacted on the social networking site.

“We tried to serve him physically on several occasions when he was out here but he got wise to it pretty quickly,” said promoter Brent Lean, who runs Mothership Music, the company behind the deal. We couldn’t get near him in the end because he was constantly surrounded by an entourage and security, so we looked into ways of serving him via Facebook because he’s very active on social media.”

The digital message, posted for his 6 million fans to see, reads “seeking damages for breach of contract” for “his non-appearance at the Fat as Butter festival in October 2011.”

Should he choose not to respond, the 33-year-old could face upwards of $100,000 in restitution. Flo Rida is the latest rapper to be called out for not showing up at an event after receiving a paycheck. In December, Nas pocketed more than $300,000 to perform in Africa, and reneged on the offer, resulting in the kidnapping of a promoter, who has since been released.

At press time, Flo Rida did not respond to a request for comment.

Photo: News One